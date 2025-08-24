Adell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-1 loss to the Cubs.

Adell had the Angels' only multi-hit effort in this contest. The outfielder's career year has him on the cusp of a 30-homer campaign -- he's at 29 long balls now, including eight over 20 games in August. He's added a middling .236/.299/.486 slash line with 79 RBI, 50 runs scored and three stolen bases through 122 contests overall, which has still been enough production to maintain a starting role in the Angels' outfield.