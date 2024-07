Adell went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Athletics.

Adell's steal was his first since June 8 and his 10th of the season. The outfielder hit just .185 with a 4:20 BB:K over 21 contests between thefts, so he wasn't doing much to give himself an opportunity to make an impact with baserunning. Overall, he's at a .186/.250/.390 slash line with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 32 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple over 260 plate appearances this year.