Adell went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss against the Rays.

Adell hit his second home run of the season, his first since June 8. The 24-year-old has started all three games since returning from an oblique injury Tuesday. Adell should receive a large share of playing time over the remaining nine Angels games in an effort to secure a starting spot for 2024.