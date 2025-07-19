Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

The ball was flying out of Citizens Bank Park, with the two teams combining for six homers, and Adell did his part by crushing a fourth-inning changeup from Jesus Luzardo over the center-field fence. It was Adell's 20th home run of the season but his first since July 4, as he'd gone nine straight games prior to the All-Star break without going yard. On the month, the 26-year-old is slashing .245/.317/.453 with two homers, four runs and 13 RBI in 14 contests.