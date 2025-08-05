Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-1 victory versus the Rays on Monday.

Coming into the contest, Adell hadn't homered in 14 games and had batted a woeful .113 (6-for-51) with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. The outfielder showed some signs of turning things around Monday when he muscled a 428-foot, two-run homer in the second inning. Adell hasn't lost playing time despite the slump, so the Angels appear committed to letting him work his way out of it while having him occupy a near-everyday spot in the outfield.