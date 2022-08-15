site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jo Adell: Takes seat Monday
Adell isn't starting Monday against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Adell is getting a breather after he went 2-for-7 with a double, two runs and three strikeouts over the last two games. Steven Duggar will take over in left field and bat sixth.
