Adell isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Adell will grab a seat on the bench Friday after going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored during the Halos' last series in San Diego. His absence will put Jorge Soler in right field, moving Luis Rengifo into the DH spot while Tim Anderson starts at the keystone.