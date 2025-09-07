Adell went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 17-4 loss to the Athletics.

Adell was one of two Angels to log multiple hits in the blowout loss. He's up to 34 homers on the year, including nine over his last 19 games, a span in which he's batting .352 (25-for-71) with 20 RBI. The outfielder has contributed 92 RBI, 56 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .243/.304/.503 over 135 games in a career year as one of the Angels' most reliable power hitters.