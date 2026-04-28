Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three total RBI in a loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Soler produced the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He added a solo homer in the seventh and notched another RBI with a groundout in the ninth. The veteran slugger has been adept at knocking in runners this season -- though he's batting a modest .232, Soler leads the Angels with 23 RBI across his 26 games. That RBI total is tied for 10th-best in the majors.