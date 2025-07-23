Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in a loss to the Mets.

Soler kicked off the scoring Tuesday with a solo homer to left field in the second inning. Though that was his lone hit in the contest, it was another sign that the veteran outfielder's bat is starting to come around. Over his past nine games, Soler has gone 9-for-26 (.346 batting average) with three homers and five RBI. The hot stretch has lifted his season batting average from .202 to .216.