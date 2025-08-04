Soler (back) hasn't resumed taking part in baseball activities since landing on the 10-day injured list July 26, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Soler is eligible to come off the IL on Monday, though it's clear that he'll need more than the minimum 10 days to recover from his bout with low back inflammation. The 33-year-old was previously shelved from June 20 through June 30 with a back issue, so the Angels could be motivated to take a more cautious approach with his recovery from his latest back problem. Gustavo Campero, Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo are likely to see most of the starts in right field while Adell is sidelined.