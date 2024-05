Cisnero (shoulder) started a throwing progression May 9 and advanced to throwing off a mound May 19, per MLB.com.

Cisnero landed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation April 28. Angels manager Ron Washington said at the time that the injury isn't considered serious, and the righty reliever has been making steady progress toward a return. Cisnero struggled prior to being placed on the IL, posting a 7.07 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB through 14 innings.