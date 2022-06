Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Suarez will serve as the starting pitcher during the second game of Saturday's twin bill after spending a week and a half in the minors. The southpaw has made six appearances (five starts) for the Angels this year and has posted a 5.96 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 22.2 innings.