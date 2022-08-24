Suarez (4-6) was charged with a loss after he pitched 5.1 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out five versus the Rays.

Suarez surrendered two runs in bottom of the third frame before being chased from the game with one out in the sixth inning after he gave up a solo homer to Isaac Paredes and a single to Taylor Walls. The left-hander has now allowed six runs on 12 hits over 10.2 innings in his last two starts after he had produced three consecutive scoreless outings prior. Since July 26, Suarez has compiled a 1.93 ERA over five starts, lowering his season-long ERA to 4.19 over 73 innings in 16 outings.