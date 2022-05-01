The Angels optioned Suarez to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Suarez was demoted after he surrendered all four of the White Sox's runs while giving up eight hits and two walks over four innings in Saturday's 4-0 loss. The southpaw went 0-2 across his first four starts, submitting a 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 17 frames. Assuming the Angels elect to keep their six-man rotation intact, long reliever Jaime Barria could be the top candidate to pick up a start when Suarez's turn comes up again Friday versus the Nationals.