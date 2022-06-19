The Angels returned Suarez to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Suarez's latest stint with the big club lasted just one day, as the Angels designated him as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Mariners. He started the second game of the twin bill and fared well in the Angels' 3-0 win, shutting out the Mariners over 4.1 innings while striking out seven and scattering four hits and three walks. Kenny Rosenberg was called up from Triple-A to make a start in Sunday's series finale in Seattle, and how he performs may dictate whether he or Suarez gets the nod the next time the Halos require a sixth starter in next weekend's home series with the Mariners.