Suarez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings while striking out six in a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Suarez was the beneficiary of a six-run first inning by the Angels' offense but was unable to get through the fifth to put himself in line for the victory. All of the damage against him came on a three-run homer by Trey Mancini in the third inning. The lefty has pitched 4.1 innings in all three of his starts, allowing two or three runs in each appearance. After allowing a career-low 3.3 BB/9 in 2021, the 24-year-old has walked nine in 13 innings this season. His next start will likely come next weekend against the White Sox.