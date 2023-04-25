Suarez allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings during Monday's loss to Oakland. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Suarez was cursed by the long ball Monday, coughing up five home runs in the ugly start. He served up back-to-back shots to Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar in both the first and third innings. Suarez was in line for the loss before the Angels' bats got hot late and forced an extra inning. He's struggled out of the gate this season, posting an ugly 10.26 ERA and 12:9 K:BB through four outings. At this point, it's unclear if he'll get another shot in the rotation.