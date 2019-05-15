Bour was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Tuesday's loss to the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bour started just two of seven games after Shohei Ohtani (elbow) returned from the injured list, and his .163/.268/.316 slash line and lack of defensive versatility made him an unappealing bench option. Albert Pujols and Ohtani should continue to handle the everyday duties at first base and designated hitter for the Angels, respectively.