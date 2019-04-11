Bour went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

The first baseman is still only slashing .154/.313/.256 through 11 games, but he's hit safely in four straight while collecting his only homer and four of his five RBI. Bour hit third with Mike Trout (groin) sidelined, which speaks as much to the sketchy nature of the lineup around the superstar as it does Bour's own skills, but the 30-year-old should continue to fill a prime spot in the batting order and get plenty of chances to heat up even after Trout is back in action.