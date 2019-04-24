Bour went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

His eighth-inning blast off Chad Green made things interesting, but the Angels couldn't complete the comeback even with Aroldis Chapman getting the night off. Bour has had a rough start to his Angels tenure, slashing .203/.311/.344 with only two homers and 10 RBI in 19 games.

