The Angels recalled Bour from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out as a pinch hitter in his lone plate appearance.

Bour has crushed Triple-A pitching to the tune of a 1.104 OPS, but he was only playing in the Pacific Coast League in the first place because he mustered a .183/.269/.387 through 160 plate appearances with the Angels prior to being called up. Unless the Angels decide to shut down Albert Pujols and/or Shohei Ohtani at some point in September, Bour probably won't get many opportunities to improve upon his ugly season-long line.