Bour has a minor hamstring problem but expects to return within a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bour should be an everyday player early in the season until Shohei Ohtani returns from Tommy John surgery and forces Albert Pujols to compete for time at first base. Assuming he is indeed able to return in a few days, Bour's status for Opening Day shouldn't be in much doubt.