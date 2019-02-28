Bour (hamstring) is expected to get into a game over the weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bour's minor hamstring issue was initially expected to keep him out until early next week, but he's apparently a day or two ahead of that timeline. That bodes well for his readiness for Opening Day, where he's expected to be the everyday first baseman for a month until Shohei Ohtani (elbow) returns and forces him to split time with Albert Pujols.