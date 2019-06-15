Bour went 1-for-4 with a solo homer as the Angels defeated the Rays 5-3 Saturday.

Bour homered for the second straight day since his recall from the minor leagues, and provided the Angels with a 4-0 lead with his opposite field shot off Charlie Morton. He now has six homers on the season, and the Angels are hoping he can improve upon his .170/.267/.368 slash line for 2019.

