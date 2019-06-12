Angels' Justin Bour: Homers in return to majors
Bour went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.
After an 18-game stint in the minors, Bour returned to the big leagues with a bang, launching a three-run shot to center field in the first inning. The blast would prove to be Bour's only hit of the game, and his pair of strikeouts suggest that he may not have eliminated his early season struggles just yet. Though Bour has hit five homers in 102 at-bats, he has also struck out 33 times and is batting a meager .167.
