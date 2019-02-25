The Angels hope Bour (hamstring) will be able to return to game action early next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bour is dealing with a minor hamstring issue. Assuming he's able to make his Cactus League debut sometime next week, he should have no problem gettin up to speed before the start of the season. Health permitting, Bour should open the season as the team's primary first baseman until Shohei Ohtani (elbow) returns, at which point he will be forced to compete with Albert Pujols for playing time.