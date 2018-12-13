Angels' Justin Bour: Latches on with Angels
Bour agreed to a contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bour split time with the Marlins and Phillies in 2018, slashing a combined .227/.341/.404 with 20 homers across 141 games. He posted an .819 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2018 -- compared to his .570 mark against southpaws -- so he seems like a strong candidate to settle into the strong side of a platoon at first base with Albert Pujols.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst