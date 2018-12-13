Bour agreed to a contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bour split time with the Marlins and Phillies in 2018, slashing a combined .227/.341/.404 with 20 homers across 141 games. He posted an .819 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2018 -- compared to his .570 mark against southpaws -- so he seems like a strong candidate to settle into the strong side of a platoon at first base with Albert Pujols.

