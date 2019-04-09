Bour went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

The eighth-inning blast off Chase Anderson was Bour's first homer of the year. The first baseman has had a rough start to his Angels tenure, slashing .125/.282/.250 through nine games, but the power should come -- he's slugged at least 20 homers in all three of his MLB campaigns in which he played 100 games or more.