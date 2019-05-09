Bour is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

The Angels are opposing a left-handed starter (Ryan Carpenter) for the third straight day, relegating Bour to the bench once again. It's clear at this point that Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols will serve as the team's designated hitter and first baseman, respectively, versus left-handed pitching, but it's less certain if Bour will find himself in the large side of a platoon with Pujols now that Ohtani is back from the 10-day injured list. Bour has historically crushed right-handed pitching, but he's hitting just .153/.238/.306 (50 wRC+) in those matchups in 2019. Pujols, meanwhile, sports a .197/.297/.342 (77 wRC+) line versus righties.