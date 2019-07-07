Bour is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bour had started three of the past four games at first base but failed to record a hit in 12 at-bats. Albert Pujols recently overcame a minor undisclosed injury and looks on track to handle the bulk of the starts at first base now that he's ostensibly healthy again.

More News
Our Latest Stories