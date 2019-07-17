Bour was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Bour will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Luke Bard, who was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move. The slugger showed some improvements at the plate during his most recent stint with the big club (.227/.271/.545 in 15 games), though he's still slashing just .183/.269/.387 on the season (160 plate appearances).

