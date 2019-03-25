Angels' Justin Bour: Shows patient eye at plate
Bour walked three times and scored a pair of runs across four plate appearances Sunday in the Angels' 8-4 exhibition win over the Dodgers.
Bour posted a career-best 14.7 percent walk rate in 2018, so the three free passes he took Sunday shouldn't be viewed as a major outlier. The 30-year-old's combination of plate discipline and power make him an underrated asset in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues, and he should at the very least have a clear path to steady action for the first month of the season while Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is on the injured list.
