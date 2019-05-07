Bour is not starting Tuesday against lefty Daniel Norris and the Tigers.

Shohei Ohtani's (elbow) return from the injured list pushes Albert Pujols into a platoon with Bour at first base. Bour could get the majority of the starts as the lefty in that pairing, but with three straight southpaws on tap this series, he may be stuck on the bench until Friday.

