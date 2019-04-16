Bour is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

With lefty Mike Minor on the bump for Texas, the lefty-swinging Bour finds himself on the bench for the second straight day. With a .171/.275/.286 line against right-handed pitching this season, Bour isn't exactly capitalizing on the platoon advantage, so he may first need to find more success in those matchups before getting increased exposure to lefties.

