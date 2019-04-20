Bour is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

The Angels will withhold three of their lefty-hitting regulars (Bour, Tommy La Stella and Kole Calhoun) from the starting nine with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. Albert Pujols will man first base Saturday while Kevan Smith checks into the lineup as the Angels' designated hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories