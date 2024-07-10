The Angels recalled Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Rosenberg has spent all season in the minors, where he's posted a 3.74 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 77 innings over 14 starts. Although he's served exclusively as a starter during his time in Salt Lake this year, he'll likely be moved to the bullpen upon joining the Angels. Davis Daniel was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move