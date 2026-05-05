Angels' Kirby Yates: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels reinstated Yates (knee) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Yates has spent the first five-plus weeks of the season on the shelf due to left knee inflammation, but he's ready to join the Angels after a four-outing rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander surrendered seven runs in his first three rehab appearances but bounced back with a scoreless frame in his final outing. Yates should be in the mix at closer for the Angels, especially since Jordan Romano was cut loose in late April.
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