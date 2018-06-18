Calhoun (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Monday and is batting ninth and playing right field against Arizona.

The Angels will hope that the time off fixed Calhoun's issues at the plate, as he was one of the worst hitters in baseball prior to the DL stint, hitting an ugly .145/.195/.179 through 50 games, good for a wRC+ of 3. Jabari Blash was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.