Angels' Kole Calhoun: Bat heating up
Calhoun went 1-for-2 with three walks and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
The homer was Calhoun's third over his last four contests, and he now boasts a .327/.429/.538 triple-slash through 16 August games. The 29-year-old hasn't been as consistent this season as we had become accustomed to, but his recent hot streak places the outfielder back on the fantasy radar in most formats.
