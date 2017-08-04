Angels' Kole Calhoun: Batting cleanup in return Friday

Calhoun (hamstring) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's.

As expected, Calhoun is back in the lineup after making a pinch hit appearance Thursday against the Phillies. Calhoun has struggled mightily since the All-Star break with a rough .149/.259/.255 slash line over 47 at-bats. He'll look to get things turned around Friday against Jharel Cotton.

