Angels' Kole Calhoun: Benched against right-hander Sunday
Calhoun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It wasn't a surprise that the lefty-hitting Calhoun sat out Saturday with a southpaw (Marco Gonzales) starting for Seattle, but the outfielder's absence Sunday versus a right-hander (Felix Hernandez) is more significant. While it's too early to declare that Calhoun has lost out on a full-time gig in right field, he certainly has less job security than he did to begin the season after slashing .167/.195/.211 while striking out in 28 percent of his 118 plate appearances to date. Jabari Blash or Chris Young could eat into Calhoun's playing time if either catches fire at the plate.
