Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Calhoun started the year with a horrendous .145/.195/.179 line through the end of May, but he's been quite good since returning from an oblique injury in mid-June. In his last 15 games, he's hit .306 with four home runs.

