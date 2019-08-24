Calhoun went 4-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Astros.

His eighth-inning shot off Hector Rondon got the Angels to within a run, but they couldn't complete the comeback. Calhoun is slashing .239/.330/.484 on the year, and his 28 homers are already a new career high.