Angels' Kole Calhoun: Blasts 11th home run
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs batted in and two runs scored in a victory over Seattle on Thursday.
Calhoun hit a bomb to center off Mariners' starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning and later drove home the final run of the game with an RBI single in the ninth. The two-hit night raised Calhoun's average to .310 for the month after he struggled with a .174 average in April. For the season, the 31-year-old is slashing .245/.335/.495 with 11 homers and 31 runs batted in.
