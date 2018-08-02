Calhoun went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Rays.

He's reached base in 11 straight games since the All-Star break, hitting .357 (15-for-42) with five homers, 10 runs and 15 RBI over that stretch. Calhoun now has 14 home runs on the year and his slash line continues its climb towards respectability after his brutal first half, now standing at .211/.271/.391.