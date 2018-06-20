Angels' Kole Calhoun: Blasts solo shot Tuesday
Calhoun went 1-for-4 with his second home run of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Calhoun's sixth-inning homer off of Matt Koch proved to be the deciding run in a tight victory. The 30-year-old has produced well in two games since returning from an oblique injury, and a new batting stance may be the reason behind his improved, yet brief, production, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports. Calhoun's production going forward is worth monitoring, in the event his altered approach at the plate can restore his fantasy value.
