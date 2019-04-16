Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 12-7 loss to the Rangers.

The veteran outfielder took Kyle Bird deep in the eighth inning for his third homer of the year. Calhoun is off to another tepid start, and even after Monday's strong performance he still carries a .190/.254/.379 slash line though 15 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories