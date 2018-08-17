Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of runs scored in Thursday's 8-6 loss to Texas.

Calhoun recorded his second three-hit contest over the last four games, contributing his 17th long ball in the process. The 30-year-old continues his second-half surge, slashing .321/.409/.607 with four homers in 56 August at-bats.