Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Mariners.

Calhoun's seventh-inning homer ended an 0-for-22 slump at the plate. The 30-year-old's seemingly endless second-half hot streak has finally come to a halt. Calhoun can still provide fantasy value even if he settles somewhere between his polar-opposite halves while batting leadoff for the Halos.

